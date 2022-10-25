Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Many Northeast-Bound Flights, Trains Cancelled. Details Inside

Cyclone Sitrang Threat: Many Northeast-bound flights and trains have been cancelled today fearing the threat of cyclone Sitrang. At least 10 flights have been cancelled since Monday. Indian Railways is also on high alert. Due to poor visibility, adverse climatic conditions and other operational reasons, air connectivity in the Northeast has been severely affected.Also Read – Cyclone Sitrang LIVE Updates: Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram And Tripura on Alert; Several Flights, Trains Cancelled

The IMD on Tuesday said the remnant of the cyclonic storm “Sitrang” which created a deep depression over Bangladesh has further weakened into a depression over northeast Bangladesh, north-northeast of Agartala and south-southwest of Shillong. Also Read – Cyclone Sitrang: Kali Pooja Pandal in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar Collapses As Cyclone Intensifies

List of Cancelled Flights

  1. Three flights connecting Agartala with Kolkata and two flights connecting Agartala with Shillong and Aizawl, respectively, were cancelled
  2. Three flights from Imphal to Shillong, Delhi and Agartala were also cancelled
  3. Two flights connecting Kolkata- Imphal- Dibrugarh and Dibrugarh-Imphal-Kolkata were also cancelled.
  4. Out of the 10 flights cancelled, the majority were IndiGo-operated ones.
  5. Several other flights from Lengpui Airport also remained cancelled.

Two intra-state trains – the Agartala-Sabroom-Agartala and the Agartala-Dharmanagar-Agartala have been cancelled. Also Read – Cyclone Sitrang Intensifies, Inches Closer to West Bengal, Odisha; NDRF Teams Deployed | Key Updates

Patrolling in the Northeast states has been increased in wake of an alert.NFR chief public relations officer Sabyasachi De said patrolling has been increased in Dima Hasao, Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts of Assam.





