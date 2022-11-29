Many Users Unable To Make Calls, Send Or Receive Messages, Internet Disrupted

Jio Outage: Reliance Jio users are experiencing issues making calls and sending messages. According to reports, users had issues placing and receiving calls as well as sending and receiving SMS. Notab

Jio Outage: Reliance Jio users are experiencing issues making calls and sending messages. According to reports, users had issues placing and receiving calls as well as sending and receiving SMS. Notably, the outage was reported this morning at a very early hour and persisted until 9 am. A section of users also complained that they are unable to use mobile internet.

Major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata have also reported these problems on the Down Detector, status tracking platform. Now, the services has been restored.

According to Downdetector, the outage peaked between 6am to 9am Tuesday morning. As per the tracker, about 38% users have complained about no signal on their smartphone running on Jio network. About 37% users are unable to make calls, while over 26% Jio users are unable to access internet on their mobiles.

The users took to Twitter to report the problem, share their opinion, and even troll the telecom operator for its three-hour-long outage with the hashtag ‘Jiodown’ trending on Twitter.

Are You Able to use Jio for calling?#JioDown — Utsav Techie (@utsavtechie) November 29, 2022

What is the problem with JIO network. Unable to make calls #Jiodown — Rishabh Lodha (@Rishabhlodha90) November 29, 2022

On the other hand, an official statement still awaits. There have been multiple speculations about the reason behind the users facing disruptions while dialling or sending messages.

Recently, Jio Cinema has also faced some server issues while streaming the opening ceremony and the first match of FIFA World Cup 2022.



