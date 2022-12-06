Tuesday, December 6, 2022
MAR Shock ESP on Penalties 3-0

FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16: MAR Shock ESP on Penalties 3-0.

LIVE Morocco vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Round of 16: La Roja Favourites Against Atlas Lions.

AS IT HAPPENED | Morocco vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2022, Morocco vs Spain, Morocco vs Spain FIFA World Cup: Morocco became the first Arab nation to advance to the World Cup quarterfinals, beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout on Tuesday.Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets missed their penalties for Spain, with Sarabia hitting the post and Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou stopping the other two. The teams drew 0-0 in regulation and extra time. Morocco has been the biggest surprise of the tournament and will next face either Portugal or Switzerland. Morocco is also the only team from outside Europe or South America to make it to the last eight. The team made the round of 16 once before, at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

MOROCCO PLAYING XI | Bono, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui, Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah, Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal.

SPAIN PLAYING XI | Simon, Llorente, Rodri, Laporte, Alba, Gavi, Busquets, Pedri, Torres, Asensio, Olmo.




  • 11:54 PM IST


    So Morocco will now face the winner of Portugal vs Switzerland match in the Quarter-Final!



  • 11:16 PM IST


    MOROCCCO THEY GO THROUGH!!!! WHAT A SHOCKER!!!!!



  • 11:15 PM IST


    MOROCCO DOES IT AGAIN!!!! ADVANTAGE ATLAS LIONS!!! BONO WHAT A KEEPER!!



  • 11:06 PM IST


    LIVE Morocco vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2022: IT’S TIME FOR PENALTIES!! Battle of the nerves!! Who will come out on top!!







Published Date: December 6, 2022 11:19 PM IST



Updated Date: December 6, 2022 11:19 PM IST





