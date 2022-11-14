Monday, November 14, 2022
HomeNationalMarathi Actress Kalyani Kurale Jadhav Dies in a Road Accident
National

Marathi Actress Kalyani Kurale Jadhav Dies in a Road Accident

admin
By admin
0
67


Kalyani Kurale Jadhav Death: Police have registered an FIR against the tractor driver under IPC sections 304, 338

Marathi Actress Kalyani Kurale Jadhav Dies in a Road Accident

Marathi television actress Kalyani Kurale dies in a road accident on Saturday evening. She was 32. Kalyani met with a road accident on Sangali Kolhapur highway near Halondi village in Kolhapur district. She was on her way home late Saturday evening around 11 pm on a motorcycle when the accident took place. Her motorcycle was hit by a tractor on the highway. Kalyani is known for her role in the TV serial Tujyhat Jeev Rangala.

“She was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. A case has been filed against the tractor driver under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act provisions,” the Kolhapur police official told PTI. Kalyani had opened a restaurant in Kolhapur a few days ago. She had also celebrated her birthday a week ago.

Police have registered an FIR against the tractor driver under IPC sections 304, 338 and other sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, as per the Police official statement.

On the work front, Kalyani Kurale Jadhav was last seen in the show Dakkhancha Raja Jyotiba and Tujhya Jeev Rangla. She played various roles in TV shows and daily soaps.




Published Date: November 14, 2022 3:01 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Aleia Aielle Aguilar, 5, is youngest world jiu-jitsu champion
Next article
Russia’s Proposed 23.5% Export Duty On Fertiliser Will Increase India’s Import Prices By $70/ton: Report
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Marathi Actress Kalyani Kurale Jadhav Dies in a Road Accident

admin
By admin
0
67


Kalyani Kurale Jadhav Death: Police have registered an FIR against the tractor driver under IPC sections 304, 338

Marathi Actress Kalyani Kurale Jadhav Dies in a Road Accident

Marathi television actress Kalyani Kurale dies in a road accident on Saturday evening. She was 32. Kalyani met with a road accident on Sangali Kolhapur highway near Halondi village in Kolhapur district. She was on her way home late Saturday evening around 11 pm on a motorcycle when the accident took place. Her motorcycle was hit by a tractor on the highway. Kalyani is known for her role in the TV serial Tujyhat Jeev Rangala.

“She was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. A case has been filed against the tractor driver under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act provisions,” the Kolhapur police official told PTI. Kalyani had opened a restaurant in Kolhapur a few days ago. She had also celebrated her birthday a week ago.

Police have registered an FIR against the tractor driver under IPC sections 304, 338 and other sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, as per the Police official statement.

On the work front, Kalyani Kurale Jadhav was last seen in the show Dakkhancha Raja Jyotiba and Tujhya Jeev Rangla. She played various roles in TV shows and daily soaps.




Published Date: November 14, 2022 3:01 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Aleia Aielle Aguilar, 5, is youngest world jiu-jitsu champion
Next article
Russia’s Proposed 23.5% Export Duty On Fertiliser Will Increase India’s Import Prices By $70/ton: Report
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free black panther 2 Free
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677