Friday, December 2, 2022
Marginal Increase In Yellow Metal On December 2; Check Latest Rates In Your City

In Delhi, Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,330 while 22 caret (10 grams) is Rs 48, 900. In Kolkata 24 caret gold is Rs. 53,180 while 10 grams is Rs. 48,750.

शादी का ज्वेलरी से खास नाता
शादी का ज्वेलरी से खास नाता

Gold Rates, Dec 2: Fluctuation in gold rates was registered across cities in India. The Gold rates have been choppy in the recent past and the reason for it according to the experts is weakness in Indian rupee. As on December 2, 24 caret gold (10 grams) cost Rs 53,180 while 22 caret (10 grams) costs Rs. 48,710.

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today

City 22K Today 24K Today
Chennai 49,550 54,050
Mumbai 48,750 53,180
Delhi 48,900 53,330
Kolkata 48,750 53,180
Bangalore 48,800 53,230
Hyderabad 48,750 53,180
Kerala 48,750 53,180
Pune 48,750 53,180
Vadodara 48,800 53,230
Ahmedabad 48,800 53,230
Jaipur 48,900 53,330
Lucknow 48,900 53,330
Coimbatore 49,550 54,050
Madurai 49,550 54,050
Vijayawada 48,750 53,180
Patna 48,780 53,230
Nagpur 48,750 53,180
Chandigarh 48,800 53,330
Surat 48,800 53,230
Bhubaneswar 48,750 53,180
Mangalore 48,800 53,230
Visakhapatnam 48,750 53,180
Nashik 48,780 53,230
Mysore 48,800 53,230
Cuttack 48,750 53,180
Davanagere 48,800 53,230
Bellary 48,800 53,230
Gurgaon 48,900 53,330
Ghaziabad 48,900 53,330
Noida 48,900 53,330
Salem 49,550 54,050
Vellore 49,550 54,050
Amaravati 48,750 53,180
Guntur 48,750 53,180
Nellore 48,750 53,180
Kakinada 48,750 53,180
Tirupati 48,750 53,180
Kadapa 48,750 53,180
Anantapur 48,750 53,180
Warangal 48,750 53,180
Nizamabad 48,750 53,180
Khammam 48,750 53,180
Berhampur 48,750 53,180
Rourkela 48,750 53,180
Rajkot 48,800 53,230
Vasai-Virar 48,780 53,230
Aurangabad 48,750 53,180
Solapur 48,750 53,180
Bhiwandi 48,780 53,230
Kolhapur 48,750 53,180
Latur 48,780 53,230
Tirupur 49,550 54,050
Tirunelveli 49,550 54,050
Trichy 49,550 54,050
Sambalpur 48,750 53,180
Amravati 48,750 53,180

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day as of now per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns that sourced it from reputed jewelers across the country.




Published Date: December 2, 2022 9:27 AM IST





Source link

