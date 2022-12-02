Marginal Increase In Yellow Metal On December 2; Check Latest Rates In Your City

In Delhi, Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,330 while 22 caret (10 grams) is Rs 48, 900. In Kolkata 24 caret gold is Rs. 53,180 while 10 grams is Rs. 48,750.

शादी का ज्वेलरी से खास नाता



Gold Rates, Dec 2: Fluctuation in gold rates was registered across cities in India. The Gold rates have been choppy in the recent past and the reason for it according to the experts is weakness in Indian rupee. As on December 2, 24 caret gold (10 grams) cost Rs 53,180 while 22 caret (10 grams) costs Rs. 48,710.

In Delhi, Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,330 while 22 caret (10 grams) is Rs 48, 900. In Kolkata 24 caret gold is Rs. 53,180 while 10 grams is Rs. 48,750.

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today

City 22K Today 24K Today Chennai ₹49,550 ₹54,050 Mumbai ₹48,750 ₹53,180 Delhi ₹48,900 ₹53,330 Kolkata ₹48,750 ₹53,180 Bangalore ₹48,800 ₹53,230 Hyderabad ₹48,750 ₹53,180 Kerala ₹48,750 ₹53,180 Pune ₹48,750 ₹53,180 Vadodara ₹48,800 ₹53,230 Ahmedabad ₹48,800 ₹53,230 Jaipur ₹48,900 ₹53,330 Lucknow ₹48,900 ₹53,330 Coimbatore ₹49,550 ₹54,050 Madurai ₹49,550 ₹54,050 Vijayawada ₹48,750 ₹53,180 Patna ₹48,780 ₹53,230 Nagpur ₹48,750 ₹53,180 Chandigarh ₹48,800 ₹53,330 Surat ₹48,800 ₹53,230 Bhubaneswar ₹48,750 ₹53,180 Mangalore ₹48,800 ₹53,230 Visakhapatnam ₹48,750 ₹53,180 Nashik ₹48,780 ₹53,230 Mysore ₹48,800 ₹53,230 Cuttack ₹48,750 ₹53,180 Davanagere ₹48,800 ₹53,230 Bellary ₹48,800 ₹53,230 Gurgaon ₹48,900 ₹53,330 Ghaziabad ₹48,900 ₹53,330 Noida ₹48,900 ₹53,330 Salem ₹49,550 ₹54,050 Vellore ₹49,550 ₹54,050 Amaravati ₹48,750 ₹53,180 Guntur ₹48,750 ₹53,180 Nellore ₹48,750 ₹53,180 Kakinada ₹48,750 ₹53,180 Tirupati ₹48,750 ₹53,180 Kadapa ₹48,750 ₹53,180 Anantapur ₹48,750 ₹53,180 Warangal ₹48,750 ₹53,180 Nizamabad ₹48,750 ₹53,180 Khammam ₹48,750 ₹53,180 Berhampur ₹48,750 ₹53,180 Rourkela ₹48,750 ₹53,180 Rajkot ₹48,800 ₹53,230 Vasai-Virar ₹48,780 ₹53,230 Aurangabad ₹48,750 ₹53,180 Solapur ₹48,750 ₹53,180 Bhiwandi ₹48,780 ₹53,230 Kolhapur ₹48,750 ₹53,180 Latur ₹48,780 ₹53,230 Tirupur ₹49,550 ₹54,050 Tirunelveli ₹49,550 ₹54,050 Trichy ₹49,550 ₹54,050 Sambalpur ₹48,750 ₹53,180 Amravati ₹48,750 ₹53,180 The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day as of now per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns that sourced it from reputed jewelers across the country.



