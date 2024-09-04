Marico expands its millets offering with the introduction of Saffola Masala Millets

Marico, one of India’s leading FMCG companies, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation – Saffola Masala Millets in two new exciting flavours ‘Masala Delight and Tomato Delight’. This new product line capitalizes on the brand’s expertise in democratizing healthy grains, offering a nutritious and flavorful option that aligns with contemporary dietary trends. The new category expands the marque brand Saffola’s millet portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to promoting nutritious yet taste-forward ‘better for you’ products.

As an increasing number of new-age consumers seek nutrient dense food options, millets have become a popular choice due to their digestive benefits, natural source of micronutrients, and overall positive impact on health. Addressing the needs of modern Indian consumers, Saffola Masala Millets provides a convenient and delicious ready-to-cook option, encouraging consumer to incorporate millets in their daily life. Thus, supporting the government’s vision of encouraging more people to incorporate our very own ‘Sri Anna’ into their daily diets.

Saffola’s Masala Millets, rich in fibre and packed with nutritional benefits are available in two flavors beloved by Indian audiences: Masala Delight and Tomato Delight. The unique blend of spices and flavours ensures a satisfying taste experience that appeals to a wide range of palates. This innovation is a testament to Saffola’s commitment to providing ‘better for you’ taste-forward products that fit seamlessly into the busy lives of today’s consumers.



Speaking on the new launch, Vaibhav Bhanchawat, Chief Operating Officer- India & Foods Business (Marico Ltd.), says, “Building on our Oats No. #1 legacy, we are committed to providing ‘better for you’ taste-forward products, that fit seamlessly into the busy lives of new-age consumers. Saffola Masala Millets is a step towards embracing the nutritious grain with a modern twist of delicious Indian flavours. Our goal is to make wholesome food options accessible and affordable for everyone.”

He added “This launch is a part of our broader strategy to expand our millet-based offerings to support the increasing consumer shift towards healthier eating habits. The objective was to create a product that marries the nutritional benefits of millets with the appeal of masala flavors. With Saffola Masala Millets, we aim to pave the way for millets to become a staple in Indian households.”

Saffola Masala Millets come in a convenient 35g pack, priced affordably at just INR20/-, making them accessible to a wide range of consumers who are seeking Nutritious and tasty food. Saffola Masala Millets are also available on leading Modern Trade chains such as Reliance and Dmart stores.