Marico Saffola Oats launches new TVCs, redefining Oats as a Tasty and Versatile Ingredient

From the house of Marico, Saffola Oats, India’s No #1 Oats brand is excited to announce its latest campaign with new TVCs that showcase the versatility and deliciousness of oats beyond traditional porridge. The ads, centred around the concept that oats are healthy but often considered boring and limited to porridge, challenge this perception by highlighting how Saffola Oats’ soft grains can elevate the taste of everyday dishes, making them ‘super-duper tasty’.



These two new ad films, conceptualized by Mullen Lintas, showcase two relatable stories. The first features a husband who is initially unenthusiastic about a bowl of plain oats. His wife encourages him to try it, assuring him it’s special. Upon tasting the oats, he’s pleasantly surprised by its creaminess.



The second TVC depicts a mother and daughter during a meal. The daughter is hesitant about the Chilla served to her. The mother urges her to give it a try, and the daughter is delighted by Chilla’s softness.

Both TVCs then reveal the key ingredient: Oats. Not just any oats, but India’s No #1 – Saffola Oats. The films emphasize the unique soft grains of Saffola Oats, which not only create a creamy texture but alsoeasily blend into any regular dish, enhancing its taste further. Thus, becoming incredibly versatile for range of recipes.

Speaking about the campaign, Vaibhav Bhanchawat, Chief Operating Officer – India & Foods Business (Marico Ltd.), says, ‘We aim to transform how people perceive oats, showcasing their incredible versatility and ability to elevate a wide array of dishes beyond traditional breakfast porridge. The secret of our oats lies in our unique soft grains, which create a creamy texture when cooked and seamlessly blend into everyday recipes, enhancing both taste and texture for a truly delightful experience. As India’s #1 Oats brand, we want to inspire people to explore the endless possibilities of Saffola Oats beyond just porridge’’

“There are many ‘everyday’ dishes that no one looks forward to. To raise the mundane up to wonder, is Saffola Oats’ delightful brand purpose. For there’s a secret, surprising side to these Oats – the fact that they blend in authentically and awesomely with almost any preparation. Our campaign takes the hard-baked cynicism of the eater and shows how the same dish evokes a new visceral response after the first mouthful. Because while our eyes might be quick to judge, our taste buds will be equally quick to know the difference” says Ram Cobain, Chief Creative Officer – Mullen Lintas.



The new TVCs reinforce Saffola Oats’ brand promise of “Khana Banaye Healthy, Saath Mein Tasty”. The films also highlight that – Saffola Oats is a good source of fiber, iron, and protein – with the power of 3, making it a nutritious and wholesome choice for the entire family.