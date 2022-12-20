Menu
Marital Problems Will End For Aries, Taurus Must Respect Elders

By: admin

Check your horoscope for today as our expert tells you how your stars are going to perform today. Also, here’s a quick tip to enhance your luck as per your zodiac sign.

Horoscope Today, December 20, Tuesday: Marital Problems Will End For Aries, Taurus Must Respect Elders

Horoscope Today, December 20, Tuesday: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries- Marital problems will end. Will get the blessings of elders. Father will help you out. Donate sugar.

Lucky color- red

Taurus- Family problems will arise. Don’t invest money in business. Respect elders. Donate something to needy people.

Lucky color- pink

Gemini- Financial problems will end. Spend time with family. Do not change the business line. Donate wheat.

Lucky color- brown

Cancer– The restlessness of the mind will lessen. Respect elders. Gift your wife. Donate curd rice.

Lucky color- white

Leo- Avoid disputes in married life. Support your siblings. Will get support from elder brother. Donate jaggery.

Lucky color- orange

Virgo- Don’t make any changes in jobs. Despair will end. Stalled money will be received. Donate green items.

Lucky color- green

Libra- Always keep your thinking right. Don’t get stuck at the workplace. There will be a benefit in learning. Donate clothes.

Lucky color- white

Scorpio- There will be prosperity in the family. There will be profit in business. Obstacles in learning will be removed. Will get blessings from mother.

Lucky color- yellow

Sagittarius- Will get happiness from children. The day will be hectic in the afternoon. Don’t argue with someone. Donate a yellow sweet item.

Lucky color- yellow

Capricorn- Disputes with friends will end. It’s better to postpone the trip. Will get a new job. Donate steel utensils.

Lucky color- blue

Aquarius- Apply for govt jobs. Family disputes will end. A guest is expected. Donate sugar candy.

Lucky color- black

Pisces- Touch your teacher’s feet. Do not do any auspicious work after noon. Relationship with father will get better. Give yellow sweets to the children.

Lucky color- orange




Published Date: December 20, 2022 5:30 AM IST





adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

