Mark Zuckerberg Announces These Major Features Roll Out Today. Here Is What We Know

WhatsApp Latest Update: Mark Zuckerberg made a big announcement about few latest feature roll out for the Meta owned platform WhatsApp on November 3. Meta Chief Executive announced that WhatsApp has rolled out 'communities' feature in a bid to support larger group discussion on the platform.

"Today we're launching Communities on WhatsApp. It makes groups better by enabling sub-groups, multiple threads, announcement channels, and more. We're also rolling out polls and 32-person video calling too. All secured by end-to-end encryption, so your messages stay private," Zuckerberg said in a statement.

Communities like neighbourhoods, workplaces, non-profit organisations, clubs and schools can now connect multiple groups together under one umbrella to organize group conversations on WhatsApp.

ALL ABOUT COMMUNITIES FEATURE ON WHATSAPP

Users will be able to tap on the new communities tab at the top of their chats on Android and at the bottom on iOS to either start a new community or add existing groups to a community.

Once in a community, users can switch between the sub-groups available. Only community admins will be able to broadcast important updates to everyone in the community.

Community admins can also unlink groups from the community and remove individual members from the community, while group admins will be able to delete inappropriate or abusive chats or media for all members of a group.

With the introduction of Communities, messages forwarded more than once will only be sent to one group at a time rather than the previous limit of five groups.

According to WeBetaInfo report, even if this is an official announcement about a global rollout, these features may not immediately reach your account so don’t be surprised if you open WhatsApp and you still cannot create a community or share a poll: the best suggestion is to keep your version of WhatsApp up to date in order to get it faster but probably, it’s a matter of hours!

WHATSAPP LATEST FEATURES