Marking 11 Years of Culinary Distinction: The Big F Awards Recognizes Delhi-NCR’s Top Talent in 2024

The prestigious 11th edition of the Big F Awards, known for its integrity concluded with grandeur and excitement, honoring the pinnacle of excellence in the food and beverage industry. Hosted at The Westin on 18th September 2024, the event convened industry luminaries, esteemed chefs, distinguished restaurateurs, and prominent influencers Chef Kunal Kapur, Chef Manish Mehrotra, Chef Ajay Chopra, Chef Saby, Chef Rakesh Sethi, Chef Nita Mehta, Rocky Singh, and Mayur Sharma, among many more for an unforgettable evening of recognition and celebration. While the Big F Awards have long been a hallmark of Gurgaon’s culinary scene, this year, they have now expanded to Delhi and Noida, broadening their reach and engaging a larger audience.

L-R: Chef Ashish Bhasin, Pawan Soni, Nitin Mathur, Chef Nita Mehta, Diwan Gautam Anand, Chef Dhiraj Dargan, Chef Kunal Kapur, Chef Saby Gorai, Chef Rakesh Sethi, Rocky Singh

Since its inception in 2014, The Big F Awards has become the premier recognition for culinary excellence, celebrating the exceptional talents flourishing in the industry. This award has played a pivotal role in spotlighting home chefs, home bakers, and small delivery outlets from its very first year, providing them with a prestigious platform to stand alongside established industry giants. The awards recognized outstanding achievements in innovative culinary experiences, service, and hospitality.

The awards spanned across categories like Indian Cuisine, World Cuisine, The Big F Awards Special, and Nightlife. In Indian Cuisine, Dum Pukht (ITC Maurya) and Indian Accent won the League of Legends award, while Rocky Mohan was recognised as Culinary Icon. The Young Chef Award went to Chef Adit Grover for his culinary innovation.

In the world Jury, Sanadige and Dakshin (Sheraton Delhi) tied in Coastal Cuisine, while Punjab Grill, Daryaganj, and Sandoz led in North Indian. Loya (Taj Palace) won in Other Indian Regional Cuisines, and Bhawan and Kaansa (Crowne Plaza) shone in Modern Indian.

In World Cuisine, Tamra (Shangri-La) and Culina 44 (Taj City Centre) won All Day Dining. Caf Delhi Heights and United Coffee House Rewind excelled in Cafe (With Alcohol), while Cafe Peepal, B-Ten Cafe, and Grotto won in Cafe (Without Alcohol). Shang Palace and YouMee led in Chinese Cuisine, Orient Express and United Coffee House in European Cuisine, and Megu and Eest in Japanese/Korean Cuisine.

In Nightlife, Lair, Viet, and Saga dominated Cocktail Bar & Wine Collection, while Studio XO Bar won for Place for Gigs. Khubani and Fort City Brewing took home awards for Theme Restaurant/Bar and Microbrewery, respectively, while Molecule topped the Pub/Bar category, and Sunset Story (The Westin) was recognised for Rooftop Bar.

The Big F Awards Special honored Parinita Samanta (Shangri-La) and Veta Ratra (Brand Creators) for Best Inhouse PR/Agency. IKIGAI Cafe Delhi Heights 2.0 and Inja were noted as Noteworthy Newcomers, with Comorin and Vietnom named Restaurant of the Year. Zorawar Kalra and Sahil Sambhi won Restaurateur of the Year, and Suresh Madan and Priyank Sukhija were honored as Nightlife Entrepreneurs of the Year.

Pawan Soni, Founder and Host of the Big F Awards, remarked, “The 11th edition of the Big F Awards has truly showcased the remarkable talent and innovation that define our vibrant food and beverage industry. It is an honor to celebrate the dedication and creativity of these exceptional individuals and establishments who continue to set new standards of excellence. The passion and commitment demonstrated have inspired us all to push the boundaries of culinary artistry and hospitality.”

Rahul Puri, Cluster General Manager for The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi and The Westin Sohna Resort and Spa said, “It was a pleasure to have been the hospitality partners for The Big F Awards yet again, and heartiest congratulations to all the winners. We are elated to have been part of this fine evening that brought together industry stalwarts and celebrated the remarkable talent that continues to shape the future of F&B in the region. It is through events like these that we strengthen our bonds within the community and celebrate excellence in hospitality.”

This gala food extravaganza not only celebrated the joy of dining but also honored the talents of culinary creators, fostering a vibrant community that has cemented Delhi-NCRs status as a global culinary hub. Over the years, The Big F Awards became a highly anticipated event in the F&B industry. The evening began with cocktails and hors doeuvres, followed by live entertainment, gourmet experiences, and networking, where guests immersed themselves in the celebration of food and hospitality. The event was supported by (mention key sponsors or partners), who played a crucial role in making the evening a grand success.

A hallmark of the Big F Awards is its unwavering commitment to transparency and impartiality. The awards follow a meticulous selection process, involving either public voting or an esteemed jury panel, guaranteeing that the recognition is well-deserved and unbiased. This years jury comprised distinguished culinary experts, including Chef Ashish Bhasin, Diwan Gautam Anand, Chef Kunal Kapur, Chef Nita Mehta, Pawan Soni, Chef Rakesh Sethi, Rocky Singh, Sameer Bawa, and Chef Sabyasachi Gorai, who scrupulously assessed each nominee before reaching their decisions.

About The Big F Awards

The Big F Awards, initiated in 2014, is a celebrated culinary event that recognizes excellence in the food industry. These awards have gained prominence for their honesty, transparency, and commitment to not imposing any financial burden on the nominees. With a decade of success, The Big F Awards have played a significant role in putting Delhi NCR on the global culinary map.

For more information, please visit About The Big F Awards – Indian Food Freak.