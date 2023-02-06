Marriott Bonvoy Moments Offers Exclusive Opportunities For Manchester United Fanatics To Create Remarkable Memories With The Team.

Home

Manchester United Fans Can Now Create Remarkable Memories With The Team- Here’s How

BETHESDA, MD – January 4, 2023 – Marriott Bonvoy, the award-winning travel program from Marriott International, has announced it is offering Marriott Bonvoy members multiple opportunities to experience unforgettable moments with Manchester United. Launching today, together with Marriott Hotels, members can bid on opportunities for exclusive access including an overnight stay in Old Trafford Stadium, access to visit the pitch, and a chance to travel to Barcelona with the team, all through the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform for the remainder of the 2022-2023 season.

“Our members travel to create unforgettable memories and it’s why we are thrilled to again offer incredible Marriott Bonvoy Moments experiences with Manchester United for our members who are diehard fans,” said Jackie McAllister, Vice President, Marriott Bonvoy Brand & Moments Marketing. “With Marriott Bonvoy Moments, we give members extraordinary access to pursue their passions in life and enjoy their experiences with family and friends included.”

In its fourth year teaming up with Manchester United, Marriott Bonvoy members can bid points on these once-in-a-lifetime Moments, including:

• Marriott Hotels Suite of Dreams (1x package available starting January 4): The ultimate unique experience for any Manchester United fan. A lucky member will have the opportunity to stay overnight at Old Trafford Stadium and experience a private tour of the stadium, dine with a Manchester United Legend, and access premier seats in the Marriott Hotels M Club suite to watch the game.

• Manchester United Ultimate European Away Trip (1x package available starting January 4): Members will travel with Manchester United to watch the First Team play in Barcelona. Members will travel as part of the official Club traveling party and experience matchday hospitality along with a hotel stay.

• Manchester Matchday Experience (1x package available starting January 4): With the Manchester Matchday experience, members will watch Manchester United play Leicester City from the bespoke Marriott Bonvoy Seat of Dreams with a Manchester United Legend for the duration of the match. Members will enjoy VIP matchday hospitality complete with complimentary food and beverages and a Q&A with a Manchester United Legend. They’ll also have access to a complimentary dinner at Rosso restaurant and a one-night hotel stay at Manchester Marriott Victoria & Albert Hotel.

• Marriott Hotels M Club Suite and Ambassadors’ Lounge Hosting (multiple packages available starting January 4): Members will have access to the Marriott Hotels M Club suite – the brand’s hospitality suite – and Ambassadors’ Lounge at Old Trafford Stadium filled with complimentary food and beverages. Members will also meet with Manchester United Legends while overlooking the pitch from prime viewing seats.

• Pitchside Experience (7x packages available starting January 24): Alongside the First Team warm-up, members will visit the pitch, receive a professional photo capturing their excitement as well as exclusive access to the hospitality at Marriott Hotels M Club suite.

• Mascot Experience (1x package available starting February 27): Members can bid on a memory-making opportunity for their child to be a team mascot walking hand-in-hand with one of the First Team players onto the Old Trafford pitch. Members, their guests and family will also receive hospitality tickets in the Marriott Hotels M Club suite and a one-night stay at Manchester Marriott Victoria & Albert Hotel.

• Play on the Pitch (multiple packages available starting mid-April): Members have the chance to play in a football match at Old Trafford Stadium coached by Manchester United Legends.

To bid on these experiences and many more, please visit Mariott Bonvoy Moments



