Home

Car And Bike

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Makes Global Debut At Auto Expo, Bookings And Other Details Here

The Jimny 5-door gets no major styling changes at the rear – it carries over the same side opening door with exposed hinges, a door-mounted spare tyre with black covering, and bumper-mounted tail-lamps as the 3-door Jimny.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door has made its global debut at Auto Expo 2023. India will be the first market where the Jimny 5-door will go on sale in May 2023. Since it is a Nexa product, the booking amount is set at Rs 11,000. The car is expected to be priced at around Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom), and will rival other rugged 5-door off-roaders such as the upcoming 5-door Mahindra Thar and 5-door Force Gurkha.

Lookwise, the Jimny gets straight pillars with an upright muscular bonnet, honeycomb mesh five-slot grille, circular LED headlamps with a washer, fog lamps housed in the front bumper, five twin-spoke alloy wheel design, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheels.

Maruti Jimny 5-door interior

The interior of the Jimny 5-door is identical to the 3-door model.

The dashboard has an all-black theme with a high-mounted 9.0-inch touchscreen taking centre stage with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

It also gets a dashboard-mounted grab handle on the passenger side and faux exposed bolts that add to the rugged appeal.

The SUV also gets 6-airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, a rearview camera and a brake-limited slip differential.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door Features

In terms of features, the Jimny 5-door gets Maruti’s SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an Arkamys sound system. Safety features include 6 airbags, ESP with hill hold assist, hill descent control, rear-view camera and ABS with EBD.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door engine

The Jimny 5-door continues with the older K15B engine that comes mated to either a 4-speed torque converter automatic or a 5-speed manual gearbox.

In India, the Jimny will be available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 103 BHP @ 6,000 rpm and 134.2 Nm @ 4,000 rpm. The engine is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission and Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro all-wheel drive system.

As far as off-road gear is concerned, the Jimny 5-door gets Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro 4WD system with a manual transfer case and low range gearbox with ‘2WD-high’, ‘4WD-high’ and ‘4WD-low’.

The Jimny 5-door has an approach angle of 36-deg, breakover angle of 24-deg, departure angle of 50-deg and a ground clearance of 210mm.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door colour options

The 5-door Jimny measures 3,985 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width, and 1,720 mm in height, and its wheelbase is 2,590 mm. The car offers a ground clearance of 210 mm.



