Marvin’s role-specific AI coaches will augment its 24/7 therapist network for its 100+ healthcare partners nationwide, including Cedars-Sinai, Novant Health, Jefferson Health, and Harvard Medical School, expanding access to behavioral health support for physicians, nurses, and residents.

SAN FRANCISCO

Jan. 13, 2026

Every AI interaction is guided by over a decade of research on clinician mental health, burnout, and vicarious trauma. Role-specific design: A physician speaks to a physician, a nurse to a nurse, and a resident to a resident. Language, tone, context, and escalation thresholds are purpose-built accordingly.

A physician speaks to a physician, a nurse to a nurse, and a resident to a resident. Language, tone, context, and escalation thresholds are purpose-built accordingly. 24/7 Human Oversight: AI coaches are constantly monitored by licensed clinicians, with clear escalation pathways to live care when needed.

AI coaches are constantly monitored by licensed clinicians, with clear escalation pathways to live care when needed. Carefully curated training inputs: Marvin does not train on social media, unvetted forums, or anecdotal content. Its system draws from anonymized clinical insights, evidence-based frameworks, and structured care pathways.