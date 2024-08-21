Marwari Catalysts (MCats), a leading startup accelerator based in Jodhpur, and TiE Udaipur Society, a prominent entrepreneurial network, have formalised a strategic alliance through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This partnership is designed to significantly bolster the startup ecosystem in Udaipur, Rajasthan by providing comprehensive support to early-stage ventures.

Marwari Catalysts and TiE Udaipur Unveil Collaborative Program: TiE Udaipur Nurture Accelerator

The MoU, signed by Mr. Sushil Sharma, Director of Marwari Catalysts, and Mr. Sandeep Bapna, Managing Director at Mewar Polytex, President of TiE Udaipur Society, marks the beginning of a collaborative effort to drive innovation and economic growth within the region. As part of this strategic alliance, MCats will serve as the exclusive advisor and facilitator for TiE Udaipur.

Prominent members of Tie Udaipur include Vinay Rathi, a Board Member at TiE Udaipur, and the Director of Tempsens, a leading manufacturer of temperature sensors. Another key figure is Rishabh Verdia, a Partner at Azad Jain & Co., who also serves on the Board of TiE Udaipur; and Manish Godha, the Director of Advaiya Solutions Pvt Ltd, is an integral part of the Board at TiE Udaipur.

Key Aspects of the Partnership: Tie Udaipur Nurture Accelerator

The collaboration between TiE Udaipur and MCats will establish a comprehensive six-month initiative aimed at advancing startup growth and enhancing entrepreneurial capabilities within the region.

This program will integrate a rigorous three-month on-site incubation phase with an additional three months of targeted follow-up support, providing startups with continuous mentorship and hands-on assistance.

Concurrently, an on-site cohort program will be implemented, featuring weekend mentorship workshops designed to deliver structured guidance from leading industry experts.

MCats will facilitate specialized training and orientation programs tailored to startup founders, equipping them with critical skills and insights to excel in their ventures.

Mr.Sushil Sharma, Director of Marwari Catalysts, remarked, “Our partnership with TiE Udaipur is a strategic step towards creating a robust startup ecosystem in Rajasthan. By combining our resources and expertise, we aim to cultivate a dynamic environment where startups of tier 2-3 cities can thrive and achieve substantial growth.”

Mr. Sandeep Bapna, President of TiE Udaipur and Managing Director at Mewar Polytex, added, “We are thrilled about this transformative initiative. Together, we are committed to offering startups the necessary resources, guidance, and support to navigate the entrepreneurial landscape and unlock their full potential.”

This MoU reflects a shared dedication to empowering Rajasthan Startup Ecosystem and contributing to socio-economic development. By fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, this partnership aspires to position Rajasthan as a premier hub for startups in India.

About Marwari Catalysts

Marwari Catalysts is a startup accelerator based in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, dedicated to advancing startups through tailored acceleration programs. With a strong network of mentors and resources, MCats is committed to driving innovation and economic growth in India.

About TiE Udaipur Society

TiE Udaipur Society, registered under the Rajasthan Societies Registration Act, 1958, is focused on nurturing entrepreneurship through mentorship, networking, and resource support. As part of the global TiE network, TiE Udaipur is dedicated to supporting startups and entrepreneurs in Udaipur and beyond.

To register for the TiE Udaipur Nurture Accelerator, please visit the following link

events.tie.org/TiEUdaipurNurtureAccelerator.