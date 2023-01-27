Home

Entertainment

Masaba Gupta Marries Actor Satyadeep Mishra in Court, Says ‘No Big Celebrations in Future’

Designer Masaba Gupta gets married to actor Satyadeep Mishra in court. Check out their beautiful pictures here.

Masaba Gupta Marries Actor Satyadeep Mishra in Court, Says ‘No Big Celebrations in Future’

Masaba Gupta marries Satyadeeep Mishra: Designer Masaba Gupta married actor Satyadeep Mishra in an intimate ceremony on Friday, January 27. The couple took to social media to share the news with beautiful pictures. Masaba and Satyadeep looked lovely in their first photos after marriage as they wore outfits in the shade of blush pink.

Masaba shared the pictures on Instagram with a beautiful caption that read, “Married my ocean of calm,this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love,peace,stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption – this is gonna be great! 😄❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (sic).”

Earlier, in an interview with Vogue, Masaba revealed that she had a court marriage with Satyadeep because they wanted to keep it small in the presence of family members and close friends. The popular designer added that there’s going to be no further celebrations but a small party at their residence to celebrate the decision with those who have been with them all this time.

Masaba said, “The idea was to keep it very small and in the presence of our immediate family. We wanted it to be very intimate because we felt that that was the right thing to do and we will not be celebrating in a big way going forward. However, there will be a party with close friends and family about 80-85 people who’ve had a meaningful relationship with Satyadeep and me.”

Masaba is the daughter of veteran actor and director Neena Gupta. She is also an actor and has appeared on Netflix show Masaba Masaba. Satyadeep, too, is an actor and has appeared in many TV shows and movies including Phobia, Vikram Vedha, No One Killed Jessica, Jolly LLB, and Chillar Party among others. He was also seen in OTT shows Masaba Masaba, Naxalbari, and Tanaav among others. Satyadeep was earlier married to actor Aditi Rao Hydari.

Our congratulations to the newlyweds!



