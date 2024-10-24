Masala King Dhananjay Datar Gifts Oxygen Kits to Patients of Pulmonary Diseases in Mumbai

The fatal COVID pandemic taught unforgettable lessons to the human race. Nowadays, it has become imperative to monitor a person’s body temperature, blood pressure, blood sugar, heartbeat and more importantly the O2 (Oxygen) level to check their health regularly. Timely supply of oxygen to patients suffering from pulmonary diseases is becoming vital. Thus, the world is realising the value of one breath.

Dr. Datar Dhananjay Datar presenting Oxygen Kits to Pratibha Prabhakar Pulmonary Centre in Mumbai

Pratibha Prabhakar Pulmonary Rehabilitation Centre recently arranged an event in Goregaon to highlight the importance of healthy lifestyle and pure air for the patients of pulmonary diseases. Masala King Dhananjay Datar, a philanthropist and an ardent supporter of social welfare projects, attended the program and donated oxygen kits to 3 such patients who regularly need oxygen but can’t afford the expenses. Each kit included an oxygen concentrator to supply oxygen at home, a portable oxygen machine to supply oxygen for a few hours in travel or outside home and a Pulse Oximeter to check the oxygen saturation level in blood. Dhananjay Datar had given 5 such kits last year also.

Dr. Dhananjay Datar said, “My mother, in her last days, suffered from a pulmonary ailment and couldn’t draw breath properly. I couldn’t bear her pain and struggle. Even today, I feel restless when I see such patients who are in dire need of oxygen, but can’t afford an oxygen supply instrument. During the COVID pandemic, many patients died without timely oxygen provision and some could not even reach the hospital in time due to unavailability of ambulance. We, therefore, financially supported a unique drive called ‘Rickshaw Ambulance’ where an auto-rickshaw can be equipped with an oxygen cylinder and can be utilised as an ambulance. Last year’s donation was a small token of our help and this year, we continued it. We will endeavour to help many more such patients in future.“

The program was Co-ordinated by Dr. Poorvi Devani, who has a prolonged experience in treatment and rehabilitation of patients of pulmonary diseases. She said that the patients of pulmonary diseases could live a normal and healthy life with positive thinking, correct treatment, discipline and regular exercise, along with counselling and rehabilitation.

Dr. Prahlad Prabhudesai and his wife Mrs. Vaishali Prabhudesai, the founders of Pratibha Prabhakar Pulmonary Rehabilitation Centre, acquainted the audience with the activities and social work of the centre. Dr. Prabhudesai said, “It is important to live a healthy life and for that everyone should understand the necessity of maintaining health, adopting right lifestyle and realising the value of a breath.”