Vishalgad Fort Violence: ‘Masjid Attacked By Mob,’ Owaisi Slams Shinde, Fadnavis, Shivaji Maharaj’s Fort Turns Battleground

Shivaji Maharaja’s descendant, Sambhajiraje was the one who led the march against illegal encroachments, and had demanded that all encroachments be removed irrespective of the caste and religion of illegal occupants.

The anti-encroachment drive at Vishalgad Fort in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district turned violent as a mob pelted stones at police personnel and damaged properties, leading to the registration of cases against 500 people and the arrest of 21 others, police said on Monday.

Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje, who led the march on Sunday, had demanded that all encroachments be removed irrespective of the caste and religion of illegal occupants.

Violence erupted on Sunday after some right-wing activists led by Maratha royal and former MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, who had come from Pune, were stopped at the base of the fort in view of prohibitory orders.

Asaduddin Owaisi On VIshalgad Fort Violence

MIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi shared a video of the incident and tagging CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis asked, “6 December continues “@mieknathshinde @Dev_Fadnavis under your government a Masjid is attacked by a Mob,this is an attack on Rule of Law but your government is not concerned.

Muslims of Maharashtra must reply through Ballot by ensuring your party MIM candidates win the forthcoming elections to stop the Mobs and the political leaders & parties who give them patronage and support and remember the Silence of parties who are claiming they won “Moral victory”

Vishalgad Fort Anti-encroachments Drive

The Kolhapur district collector said 70 encroachments were removed at the medieval-era structure, one of most significant forts of the Maratha empire during the reign of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on Monday.

“Police personnel deputed at the fort to maintain law and order were injured as miscreants hurled stones and damaged public property following protests by the right-wing organisation. We have received reports of arson,” an official said.

Police have registered four cases against more than 500 people, including political leaders, and arrested 21 people, the official said, adding a search is on for others.

The anti-encroachment drive resumed on Monday amid tight security in the presence of district administration officials.

The district administration razed 70 encroachments which stood at Vishalgad Fort, collector Amol Yedge said.

The anti-encroachment drive was conducted between 11 am and 6 pm in the presence of revenue and PWD officials, the collector said.

A large number of police personnel, including officers, were deployed to avoid any untoward incident and the drive will continue on Tuesday, another official said.

Prohibitory orders have been issued under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act 1951 from July 15 to July 29 at the fort.

Vishalgad Fort History In Maratha Empire

The fort holds profound significance in Maratha history as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj escaped to it after being besieged at Panhala Fort in 1660. In 1844, Vishalgad was ruled by the Kolhapur State when a rebellion was led against a Brahmin regent who had been installed by the British when the natural heir to the throne was underage.

Meanwhile, the violence prompted the Opposition to target the Shiv Sena-led Mahayuti government and wonder whether the “jungle raj” is prevailing in the state.

Leader of the opposition in the state legislative council Ambadas Danve said Maratha royal Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati was also booked for leading the march to the fort.

“I had visited Vishalgad fort twice and seen encroachments. Sambhajiraje had only asked the state government to remove encroachments, however, instead of taking action, an offence was registered against him,” Danve, who belongs to Shiv Sena (UBT), told reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

“Is the government protecting these encroachments?” he asked.

Former All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiaz Jaleel criticised Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, ex-Rajya Sabha member and heir to Kolhapur royal family, for leading the march to the fort.

“You could go to Delhi because Muslims had voted for you. We used to respect you but since you led the violent protest at Vishalgad fort, we wonder whether you are truly a descendant of Shahu Maharaj,” he said.

Jaleel alleged legal procedure was not adhered to while implementing the anti-encroachment drive and homes of people were vandalised and vehicles burnt down by miscreants. “Is jungle raj prevailing in Maharashtra?” he questioned.

