Mass Resignations Hit Vodafone Idea That’s Grappling To Pay Its Bills: Report

According to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data, until October 2022, Vodafone Idea maintained its 12-month streak of continuous subscriber loss.

New Delhi: Vodafone Idea has been in the news lately for all the wrong reasons — starting from failure to pay its dues to tower companies and other billers, to record loss of subscribers, to the government’s plan to acquire a stake in the debt-ridden company and now, a report has said employees are putting their papers in the company.

As many as one-fifth of Vodafone Idea’s sales team has quit over the past few weeks, a report on the Financial Express has quoted industry sources. It added that the crisis-hit telco is now scouting for replacements and has listed as many as 986 vacancies on LinkedIn. The positions the company advertised include sales executives across functions such as territory sales, area sales, retention and collection field executives, mass distribution, retail stores and managerial posts across different locations.

Month TRAI Data for Total Subscribers Net Addition VLR % Month 1 Nov 2021 267,129,032 -1,897,050 86.69 Month 2 Dec 2021 265,514,322 -1,614,710 86.42 Month 3 Jan 2022 265,125,240 -389,082 86.3 Month 4 Feb 2022 263,593,051 -1,532,189 85.7 Month 5 Mar 2022 260,774,732 -2,818,319 86.7 Month 6 Apr 2022 259,206,066 -1,568,666 85.77 Month 7 May 2022 258,446,808 -759,258 85.14 Month 8 Jun 2022 256,645,622 -1,801,186 85.2 Month 9 Jul 2022 255,102,703 -1,542,919 85.03 Month 10 Aug 2022 253,144,350 -1,958,353 84.65 Month 11 Sep 2022 249,132,806 -4,011,544 85.17 Month 12 Oct 2022 245,623,140 -3,509,666 86.2

“Organisation staffing at Vodafone Idea is at a very healthy level of 95% of planned positions. Our attrition is in line with market and industry trends and lower than some comparators”, said a Vodafone Idea spokesperson said in response to a query by FE.

“Over the last one year period, we have acquired top talent from competition and diverse sources, to strengthen our workforce and prepare for our next journey of growth in the digital era. Further, with our deep talent pool we continue to provide career growth opportunities to our employees and help them upskill to take on leadership roles,” the spokesperson added.

According to the report, the permanent employee count for Vodafone Idea has fallen over 35 per cent in the last four financial years. As of March 31, 2022, the number of permanent employees on the rolls of the company was 8,760 compared to 13,520 in FY19, it said. In FY19, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular merger happened resulting in a higher employee count. In FY20 and FY21, the company’s permanent employee count was at 11,486 and 9,174, respectively, said the report.



