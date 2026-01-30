A total of 16 scholarship recipients – eight from November and eight from December – will each receive a $2,500 scholarship to attend the massage school of their choice.SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Massage Envy, the #1 provider of massage across its franchise network, and national leader in skin care, announced the winners of its November and December 2025 Massage Envy National Scholarship Sweepstakes for Massage Therapists. Since launching this initiative in 2022, Massage Envy Franchising has awarded 320 scholarships totaling $800,000 to support the next generation of massage therapists. The November 2025 sweepstakes winners are:
- Hannah P.
- Marlene G.
- Dorzell D.
- Vanessa S.
- Kelsey C.
- Cary K.
- Camille L.
- Jesse C.
- Ashley S.
- LaCree T.
- Wilemina L.
- Johnnica L.
- Natalia V.
- Vanessa A.
- Kaleah C.
- Roselle D.
Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is a leading provider of premium skin care offerings and massage services. The Massage Envy brand was founded in 2002 and began offering skin care services in 2008. The brand has franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 235 million services across its skin care and body care offerings. SOURCE Massage Envy
