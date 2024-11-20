Massil Technologies Teams up with KrakenD as Value Added Reseller

Massil Technologies, a leading IT services provider specializing in rapid system integrations and API management, is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with KrakenD, a high-performance API gateway solution. With this partnership, Massil is set to deliver advanced API gateway solutions designed specifically to the needs of customers in the India and Middle East regions. This is another feather in the cap for Massil because it is now the official reseller and certified integration partner for KrakenD in these regions.

Massil Technologies, founded in 2016, has established itself as a trusted provider of technology services, across wide spectrum of industries such as BFSI, healthcare, logistics, and telecom. With their customer-first approach and strong expertise in API management, Massil drives digital transformation for businesses leveraging cutting-edge technologies and delivering robust & scalable solutions.

Through this strategic alliance, Massil’s expert technical team-possessing deep expertise in both the Community and Enterprise Editions of KrakenD’s API gateway-will offer seamless API deployments, improved performance, and rapid support. This collaboration empowers businesses in India and the Middle East to optimize their API infrastructure, ensuring security, scalability, and efficiency.

“We are excited to partner with KrakenD and bring their advanced API gateway solutions to our customers in India & the Middle East,” said Satish Perna, CEO of Massil Technologies. “At Massil, we are committed to helping businesses scale fast and achieve efficiency faster through rapid system integration and API management. This partnership aligns with our mission to deliver robust, customer-centric solutions that enable our clients to pace up their digital transformation.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Massil Technologies as our exclusive partner in India and the Middle East. With their deep expertise in API management and rapid IT system integration, Massil is perfectly positioned to bring KrakenD’s cutting-edge solutions to customers in these regions, helping them achieve seamless API performance and scalability,” said Albert Lombarte, CEO of KrakenD.

About Massil

Founded in 2016, Massil Technologies is based in Hyderabad, India, and specializes in delivering rapid IT system integrations and cloud services. Their expertise spans multiple industries including BFSI, healthcare, logistics, and telecom. Known for their customer-centric approach, Massil has a reputation for driving digital transformation through API management, system integration, and advanced intelligent technologies.

For more information, please visit www.massiltechnologies.com.

About KrakenD

Started in 2016 as an open-source API Gateway, KrakenD delivers high performance and scalability for API traffic management. Established as a company in 2021, KrakenD now offers Community and Enterprise Editions, empowering organizations globally and valued in finance, healthcare, and government for secure, on-premise solutions. Supporting both legacy and modern systems, KrakenD is a trusted choice for businesses with strict security needs.

For more information, please visit www.krakend.io.