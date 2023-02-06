Massive Earthquake In Turkey: Building collapses, Several Dead | Watch Video

About 15 pople killed following a 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey. The quake struck at 04:17 am local time at a depth of about 17.9 kilometres. The earthquake was about 30 kilometers west northwest of Gaziantep. The tremors were felt in Lebanon, Syria and Cyprus.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding Memes SidKiara Fans Flood Internet With Hilarious Reactions Ahead of D-Day
[ad_1] Home ViralKiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding Memes: SidKiara Fans Flood Internet With Hilarious Reactions Ahead of D-Day – Check Viral...
5 Key Questions In The Report That Remain Unanswered By Adani As Per Hindenburg
[ad_1] Home Business5 Key Questions In The Report That Remain Unanswered By Adani As Per Hindenburg Has Adani been able...
Supreme Court Gets 5 New Judges, CJI Chandrachud Administers Oath of Office
[ad_1] Home News IndiaSupreme Court Gets 5 New Judges, CJI Chandrachud Administers Oath of Office With the appointment of five...
Ravichandran Ashwin Is A Gun, Says Usman Khawaja Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023
[ad_1] Home SportsRavichandran Ashwin Is A Gun, Says Usman Khawaja Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Khawaja has played limited-overs cricket...
Shah Rukh Khan Film Scores Biggest Second Monday Ever
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentPathaan Box Office Collection Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Scores Biggest Second Monday Ever Pathaan Box Office...
From 2011 To 2020, A Tale Of Two Virat Kohli Against Australia
[ad_1] Home SportsBorder-Gavaskar Trophy: From 2011 To 2020, A Tale Of Two Virat Kohli’s Against Australia In 20 Tests and...
Average Rating