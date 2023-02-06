National

Massive Earthquake In Turkey: Building collapses, Several Dead | Watch Video

About 15 pople killed following a 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey. The quake struck at 04:17 am local time at a depth of about 17.9 kilometres. The earthquake was about 30 kilometers west northwest of Gaziantep. The tremors were felt in Lebanon, Syria and Cyprus.



