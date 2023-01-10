Home

West Bengal

Massive Explosion At Gas Refilling Centre in West Bengal’s Kamarhati, 4 Injured

Explosion Reported At Gas Refilling Centre: In the incident, four people, including two minors, were injured.

The blast is suspected of having occurred at a local gas refilling centre in the area.

Kamarhati (West Bengal): At least four people were injured after a massive explosion was reported at a local gas refilling centre in West Bengal’s Kamarhati on Tuesday. In the incident, four people, including two minors, were injured. The blast is suspected of having occurred at a local gas refilling centre in the area.

Soon after receiving the information, fire tenders rushed to the spot as the black smoke was seen billowing out of the shop. Workers at the centre ran for safety as the area was shrouded in smoke.

An India Today report stated that the four injured were admitted to the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital in Kamarhati, while the minor was discharged after treatment. Md Arif, one of the injured, told the news channel that he was returning from school when the blast occurred.

Giving details, Kamarhati Municipality Vice Chairman, Tushar Chatterjee, said he rushed to the hospital after receiving information about the explosion. The fire brigade claimed that after they reached the spot, they found a few gas cylinders scattered in the area.

A local witness said it was not a cylinder blast but a bomb blast and claimed that she saw a youth having a black backpack. The youth quarrelled with the other three. After which, the youth threw the bag, after which the blast occurred, she claimed.



