Massive Fight Breaks Out During Miss Sri Lanka After Party in New York, Guests Throw Punches

Viral Video: Dramatic scenes were witnessed at the first ever Miss Sri Lanka beauty pageant held in New York ‘s Staten Island. The event, which was attended by around 300 guests ended in a crazy brawl, with guests shouting and throwing punches at each other. Notably, Staten Island in New York is home to many Sri Lankans who migrated to the United States (US). The event was organized to help their country during this “difficult condition,” according to the organizers. However, the event turned into an ugly one after guests were seen raining blows on each other at the event. The reasons which triggered the clash are still not clear and multiple arrests have been made in the incident, according to South China Morning Post.Also Read – Viral Video: Pet Python Attacks Owner, Wraps Itself Around Her Arm As She Removes It From Cage | Watch

FIGHT BREAKS OUT AT MISS SRI LANKA AFTER PARTY: WATCH VIDEO

Miss Sri Lanka New York after party – video 2 pic.twitter.com/sp94xPe4lK — Under The Coconut Tree (@Toddy_Lad) October 23, 2022

Also Read – Viral Video: Man Doing Naagin Dance in Baarat Gets a Little Too Much In Character, Leaves Netizens In Splits

One of the pageant organizers, Sujani Fernando said in a conversation with New York Post that none of the 14 contestants was involved in a fight. She said, “Sri Lankans are good people. It’s just a fight – fights happen, and kids fight. That happens in any culture, and any nationality, it doesn’t have to be Sri Lankans. We’re not that type of people.”

However, social media users condemned the incident and termed it ”utterly disgraceful.” One user reacted to the video and said, “Sri Lankan beauty pageants usually end up in quarrels, nothing unusual.” Another commented, “This is hilarious on SO many levels! Random people are fighting At an afterparty Of a Miss Sri Lanka eventIn New York !!” “Utter disgrace and embarrassing. All of them should be arrested and punished according to the law,” said another.

Miss Sri Lanka New York Angelia Gunasekara was crowned at the pageant, held to raise funds for the country’s cancer hospital.