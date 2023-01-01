National

Massive Fire At Nursing Home In Delhi’s Greater Kailash Area; 2 Dead. Rescue Ops Underway

admin
25Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 17 Second


So far the cause of the fire is not known. Rescue ops are underway.

Two women died after a fire broke out at a senior citizen care home in Greater Kailash II
Two women died after a fire broke out at a senior citizen care home in Greater Kailash II

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a Senior Citizen Care Home in E Block, in Delhi’s Greater Kailash II area on January 1 which killed 2 women. Fire officials and police were present on the spot. Fire has been brought under control. 13 people have been safely evacuated.

Upon receiving information about the blaze, four fire tenders rushed to the spot and continued efforts to douse the flames. So far the cause of the fire is not known. Rescue ops are underway.

“We are checking the validity (NOC of care home). The cause of the fire is being ascertained,” Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South said.

“13 people have been evacuated safely out of which one is in critical condition and has been admitted to Max Hospital. Among those rescued are senior citizens and their attendants,” the DCP added.




Published Date: January 1, 2023 10:37 AM IST



Updated Date: January 1, 2023 10:39 AM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories