Thursday, December 15, 2022
Massive Fire Breaks Out at a Residential Tower in Mumbai’s Lower Parel, Many Feared Trapped

The fire broke out on the 35th floor of a skyscraper, the BMC Disaster Control said.

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at Avignon Park residential building in central Mumbai’s Lower Parel east area Thursday noon. The fire broke out on the 35th floor of a skyscraper, the BMC Disaster Control said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, it said.

At least eight fire tenders with sophisticated equipment and special ladders have rushed to the area to combat the flames. The blaze engulfed the middle-upper stories of the One Avighna Park building around 10.45 a.m., with dark clouds of smoke emanating from the structure.

Many people were suspected trapped in the building though there was no official confirmation, and the cause of the conflagration was not clear yet. “So far, there was no report of anybody getting injured in the incident,” a fire brigade official said.

In October 2021, a major fire had occurred inside a flat on the 19th floor of the same residential complex, in which a 30-year-old security guard had died while saving others.

More details awaited

Published Date: December 15, 2022 12:41 PM IST



Updated Date: December 15, 2022 12:48 PM IST





