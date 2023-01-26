Massive Fire Breaks Out At Car Showroom In Gujarat’s Surat. Fire Tenders Rush To Spot
Soon after getting information about the incident, several fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.
Surat: In another tragic incident, a massive fire broke out at a car showroom in Gujarat’s Surat on Thursday. Soon after getting information about the incident, several fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.
#WATCH | Gujarat: A massive fire broke out at a car showroom in Surat’s Udhna area. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/pPXLWfR2gf
— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023
The video shared on social media showed huge plumes of smoke rising into the night sky as firefighters tried to douse the fire. So far, there have been no reports of any fatalities in the fire.
Published Date: January 26, 2023 8:26 PM IST
Updated Date: January 26, 2023 8:57 PM IST
