National

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Car Showroom In Gujarat’s Surat. Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

admin
26Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 12 Second


  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Massive Fire Breaks Out At Car Showroom In Gujarat’s Surat. Fire Tenders Rush To Spot | Watch

Soon after getting information about the incident, several fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

So far, there have been no reports of any fatalities in the fire.
So far, there have been no reports of any fatalities in the fire.

Surat: In another tragic incident, a massive fire broke out at a car showroom in Gujarat’s Surat on Thursday. Soon after getting information about the incident, several fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

The video shared on social media showed huge plumes of smoke rising into the night sky as firefighters tried to douse the fire. So far, there have been no reports of any fatalities in the fire.




Published Date: January 26, 2023 8:26 PM IST



Updated Date: January 26, 2023 8:57 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories