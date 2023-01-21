Massive Fire Breaks Out At Delhi Connaught Place Hotel, 6 Fire Tenders Rushed

Home

News

Delhi

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Delhi’s Connaught Place Hotel, 6 Fire Tenders Rushed

A massive fire broke out in a hotel in Delhi’s Connaught Place area. Six fire tenders are present at the spot. Details awaited.

Fire breaks out in a hotel at Delhi’s Connaught Place. (IANS Photo)

Connaught Place Fire: A massive fire broke out at Suncity hotel in Delhi’s Connaught Place area. Six fire tenders are present at the spot. The hotel above the Puma showroom was seen engulfed in smoke. There was no report of any injury to anyone, the police said. The hotel is in ‘F’ block of Connaught Place.

The Delhi Fire Services received information regarding the fire at 8.51 am, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, the officials said.

Watch: Fire Breaks Out At Connaught Place, 6 Fire Tenders At The Spot

#WATCH | Fire broke out in a hotel in Connaught Place in Delhi this morning. Six fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/DPECAlGNXN — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2023

In July 2022, a fire broke out in another restaurant in Connaught Place in the outer circle. It was brought under control and no injuries were reported.



