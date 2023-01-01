The fire reportedly broke out after a huge explosion likely at a boiler of the company. The explosion was reportedly so impactful that it was felt in 20 to 25 villages.
Mumbai: A massive fire has broken out at Jindal Company near Mundhegaon in Igatpuri taluka in Nashik. The fire reportedly broke out after a huge explosion likely at a boiler of the company and many workers are feared to be trapped inside the plant. The explosion was reportedly so impactful that it was felt in 20 to 25 villages.
Multiple fire tenders have rushed to the spot and efforts are being made to extinguish the fire. Many workers are feared to be trapped in this fire.
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Jindal Company in Nashik#jindal #Nashik #Fire #Jindalcompanyblast pic.twitter.com/RgY9zoUq9k
— India.com (@indiacom) January 1, 2023
The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and the incident is being investigated.
Topics
Published Date: January 1, 2023 2:11 PM IST
Updated Date: January 1, 2023 3:19 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
High Uric Acid 8 Ayurvedic Tips to Manage Joint Pain And Swelling in Winter
[ad_1] Arthritis can cause difficulties like joint pain and swelling. If the body's uric acid levels are kept under control,...
Alibaba Founder Jack Ma Resurfaces, Cites ‘Difficult’ Year To Rural Teachers
[ad_1] The billionaire was last spotted in Tokyo, living a quiet and peaceful life amid the big tech crackdown in...
Over 150 Caught for Drunk Driving in Mumbai During New Year Celebrations
[ad_1] Mumbai Traffic police had put up check points on various roads in the city to keep an eye on...
Nora Fatehi Welcomes New Year 2023 in Hot And Sexy Custom Pearl Necklace, Bralette And Satin Skirt by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla
[ad_1] Nora Fatehi stunned in an ivory satin high-slit silk skirt by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and left everyone...
Coal, Other Unapproved Fuels Banned In Delhi-NCR; Hefty Penalty For Violators. Details Inside
[ad_1] The authorities have been directed to make sure the ban is properly implemented and close down industries and commercial...
Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh Resigns Following Sexual Misconduct Allegation
[ad_1] The FIR against the 36-year-old BJP leader, who is also a former Indian hockey team captain and a first-time...
Average Rating