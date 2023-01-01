Massive Fire Breaks Out at Jindal Company in Nashik

The fire reportedly broke out after a huge explosion likely at a boiler of the company. The explosion was reportedly so impactful that it was felt in 20 to 25 villages.

Massive fire breaks out in a factory in Nashik

Mumbai: A massive fire has broken out at Jindal Company near Mundhegaon in Igatpuri taluka in Nashik. The fire reportedly broke out after a huge explosion likely at a boiler of the company and many workers are feared to be trapped inside the plant. The explosion was reportedly so impactful that it was felt in 20 to 25 villages.

Multiple fire tenders have rushed to the spot and efforts are being made to extinguish the fire. Many workers are feared to be trapped in this fire.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and the incident is being investigated.

Topics



