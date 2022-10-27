Thursday, October 27, 2022
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Liquor Factory in Chandigarh, Over 12 Fire Tenders Rush to Spot

Chandigarh: A major fire on Thursday broke out at a liquor factory in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area Phase I. Soon after getting the information, more than a dozen fire tenders have reached the spot and are trying to douse the fire.Also Read – Fire Breaks Out In Goregaon East, Mumbai

As per the preliminary reports, the fire has engulfed all three floors of the factory building. Also Read – Massive Fire Breaks Out at Banquet Hall in Delhi’s Rohini, 10 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

After reaching the spot, the firemen have been trying to douse the flames for the last two hours and said they are yet to find out whether someone is trapped inside or not. Also Read – After Amul And Mother Dairy, Verka Milk Prices To Go Up By Rs 2 Per Litre

Even as short-circuit is said to be the possible reason behind the fire, but the fire safety department is yet to ascertain it.





