Massive Fire Breaks Out At Visakhapatnam’s Amusement Park, Watch Video Here

Considering the combustible nature of those fibre and foam figurines, the blaze generated a large amount of smoke and flames.

A massive fire broke out on Tuesday at Visakhapatnam’s ‘Dino Park’ amusement center. According to the reports, the restaurant at the part was completely gutted during the accident. “The mishap occurred at Dino Park on RK Beach and the figurines made out of fibre and foam got burnt,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajitha Vejendla told PTI, adding that police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Two fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames, Vejendla said. The police have registered a case.







