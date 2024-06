Patna: A massive fire broke out in the coaches of a Patna-Jharkhand passenger train in Bihar’s Lakhisarai. According to news agency ANI, efforts are underway to douse off the fire.

#WATCH | Lakhisarai, Bihar: Fire breaks out in the coaches of a Patna-Jharkhand passenger train. Efforts are underway to douse off the fire. Details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/GMg3SRMyTP — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2024







Source link