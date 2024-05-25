Home

News

Massive Fire Breaks Out In Gujarat’s Rajkot; Children Among 4 Dead | Rescue Ops Underway

The fire erupted at a temporary structure at the TRP game zone.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

A massive fire broke out in a gaming zone in Rajkot (Photo:PTI)

Rajkot: 4 people, including children, were killed in a fire that erupted at a gaming zone in Rajkot, Gujrat, on Saturday, PTI reported. Fire tenders were rushed to the location immediately after the reported fire. The rescue operation is still going on.

The fire erupted at a temporary structure at the TRP game zone. The children are also among the victims who were present at the location in large numbers because of the ongoing summer vacation. Rajkot Municipal Commissioner Anand Patel said, “four persons have died. The exact toll will be known only after the rescue operation is completed”.He further added that the immediate focus of the administration is on relief and rescue operations.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tweeted that the city administration has been instructed to carry out immediate rescue and relief operations at the game zone.

“Instructions have been given to the Municipal Corporation and the administration for immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident in the game zone in Rajkot. It has been instructed to prioritise arrangements for immediate treatment of the injured,” Patel tweeted.

(Inputs from News Agencies)







