Massive Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai’s Andheri East, 4 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot
Mumbai Fire Latest News: As per preliminary reports, no injuries or loss of life have been reported as yet.
Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in Anis Compound of Sakinaka in Mumbai Andheri East on Thursday. Soon after getting the information, 4 fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control. As per preliminary reports, no injuries or loss of life have been reported as yet. A firefighting operation was underway when this report was filed.
Prior to this, another fire broke out in a 29-floor residential building in Mumbai on Wednesday, following which 10 residents were hospitalised as they suffered from suffocation and other problems.
Mumbai | Fire breaks out in Anis Compound of Sakinaka in Andheri East. 4 engines are present at the spot. No injuries reported yet. Details awaited.
— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023
Giving details, the officials said the incident happened around 1.45 AM in a common passage on the 24th floor of Shivshakti building in Lokhandwala complex in suburban Andheri and caused thick smoke.
After getting the information, at least four fire tenders along with five jumbo tankers and other fire brigade vehicles were sent to the spot and the blaze was doused by 5.15 AM.
“A total of 10 people, including four senior citizens, were hospitalised after the fire in the multi-storey building,” one official said.
Of the total injured, six were admitted to the Nanavati Hospital at Vile Parle, while remaining four others were admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital in Andheri.
Published Date: January 26, 2023 3:15 PM IST
Updated Date: January 26, 2023 3:33 PM IST
