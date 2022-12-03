Massive Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai’s Malad Highrise, Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

No casualties have been reported until now. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the fire.

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in Marina Enclave building in Mumbai’s Malad area on Saturday morning. Eight people have been reported injured and have been admitted to the nearest hospital for the required treatment. No casualties have been reported until now. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the fire.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that the fire broke out in a closed room on the third floor of the 22-storey building of Marina Enclave building in Jankalyan Nagar. The incident was reported at 11:04 am, and the fire was extinguished at 11:15 am, the civic body stated. The cause of the fire is being ascertained and further details are awaited, he said.

Watch: Fire Breaks Out In A Highrise Apartment In Malad

This is a developing story. More to follow…

Topics



