NationalPolitics

Massive Fire Breaks Out In Two Coaches of Taj Express Between Tughlakabad and Okhla in Delhi

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 3, 2024
0 112 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Massive Fire Breaks Out In Two Coaches of Taj Express Between Tughlakabad and Okhla in Delhi

Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in two coaches of Taj Express between Tughlakabad and Okhla; all passengers safe

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Massive Fire Breaks Out In Two Coaches of Taj Express Between Tughlakabad and Okhla in Delhi

New Delhi:  A massive fire broke out in two coaches of Taj Express between Tughlakabad – Okhla on Monday. According to news agency ANI quoting CPRO, Northern Railway, all passengers are safe. “A total of 6 fire tenders were rushed to the site. There is no injury or harm to any person, said DCP Railway.






Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 3, 2024
0 112 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

BJP, Congress, Both Challenged By Newcomer In THIS State

June 3, 2024

Ex-Brahmos Engineer Nishant Agarwal Given Life Imprisonment For Spying For Pakistan ISI

June 3, 2024

Kodate Parenting App Wins Grant from HDFC PARIVARTHAN as Innovative Mental Wellness Solution to Boost Parent-Child Engagement

June 3, 2024

Ascendion Unveils AI Studio in Chennai, Pioneering the Future of AI-Driven Innovation

June 3, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow