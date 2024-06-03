Massive Fire Breaks Out In Two Coaches of Taj Express Between Tughlakabad and Okhla in Delhi

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in two coaches of Taj Express between Tughlakabad – Okhla on Monday. According to news agency ANI quoting CPRO, Northern Railway, all passengers are safe. “A total of 6 fire tenders were rushed to the site. There is no injury or harm to any person, said DCP Railway.

