Massive Fire Breaks Out In UP’s Noida Sector 93; Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

National

Noida: Massive fire engulfed the slum areas in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida Sector 93 on Sunday evening. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to control the situation. So far the cause of the fire is not known. Dense smoke filled up the sky as people were seen running for safety. The fire broke out in a slum area causing severe damage to the houses in the locality. Rescue operations are underway.

The incident took place in Gejha village, located in sector 93 which comes under Phase 2 of Noida.

This is a developing story. More to follow…




Published Date: December 11, 2022 7:46 PM IST



Updated Date: December 11, 2022 8:04 PM IST





