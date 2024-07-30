Home

News

Kerala: Massive landslides Hit Wayanad, Over 100 Feared Trapped

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has mobilized Fireforce and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams on-site, with an additional NDRF team en route to provide further assistance.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala’s Wayanad district were hit by massive landslides early on Tuesday, with several individuals suspected to be trapped. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has mobilized Fireforce and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams on-site, with an additional NDRF team en route to provide further assistance. In a Facebook post, KSDMA mentioned that two teams from the Kannur Defence Security Corps have been deployed to Wayanad to bolster rescue operations. Local reports suggest that numerous people are feared to be trapped under the debris. The ongoing heavy rainfall in the region is posing challenges and complicating the ongoing rescue efforts. The situation remains tense as rescue teams work tirelessly to locate and rescue any individuals in distress. The authorities are urging caution and vigilance as the rescue operations continue in the affected areas.











