Massive Protest At Hyderabad University After Professor Arrested For Molesting Thai Student

Massive Protest in Hyderabad University After Professor Allegedly Molested Thai Student

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police arrested a professor of the University of Hyderabad for allegedly molesting a foreign student from Thailand. According to Police, the incident occurred on Friday when the girl student was called to the professor’s residence on the pretext of giving her a book where the accused allegedly tried to molest her.

Reportedly, the woman, a post graduate student from Thailand, is not able to communicate in English or Hindi and the services of a translator have been sought to record her statement.

K Shilpavalli, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhapur said, “The incident took place yesterday. The victim is a student at HCU. She was taken to the professor’s home on the pretext of giving her a book and then there he tried to molest her. She was found crying by her friends and she revealed some facts. We have taken the complaint and the accused in custody. We will take remand of him. The student is a foreigner from Thailand.”

Meanwhile, students gathered at the university’s main gate, demanding justice for the victim and the immediate suspension of the professor. The protesting students claimed that, despite the gravity of the situation, the university’s registrar ignored their calls when the incident occurred on campus.

Telangana | Students protest in Hyderabad University campus following the incident where a professor allegedly molested an international student of the University. The Professor has been taken into custody by Cyberabad Police. pic.twitter.com/lJTq5aPy45 — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2022

The accused was booked under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (assaults or uses criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it is likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty).



