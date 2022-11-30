Massive Protest Near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Residence in Sangrur; Police to Lathi-charge

The protesters are demanding that the state government hike their minimum daily wage to ₹ 700 under the MNREGA (National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme)

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Wednesday lathi-charged farmers who were protesting outside Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Sangrur regarding their various demands. According to the reports, the agitated farmers demanded an increase of minimum daily wages to Rs 700 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA), implementing five-marla plot schemes for Dalits and allotment of the third part of common panchayat land on lease to the community.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is on the campaign trail in Gujarat which will cast its ballot tomorrow.

Here are the demands of the farmers:

Implementation of 5 marla land scheme.

33 per cent representation for Dalits in village cooperative societies, increase in recompense for land acquisition, relief for farmers suffering due to cattle deaths from lumpy skin disease and compensation for crop damage.

Watch

Sangrur cops lathi-charged agricultural labourers outside CM @BhagwantMann ‘s rented accommodation. SP PBI Manpreet Singh can b seen hitting protesters in d video. They r dmnding an increase in daily wages to Rs 700. @ManikGoyal_ @SukhpalKhaira @PargatSOfficial @Tractor2twitr_P pic.twitter.com/3I5vD7jbzn — Harmandeep Singh (@har_mandeep) November 30, 2022



