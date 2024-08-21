NationalPolitics

Massive Protests Erupt in Kolkata

CBI sleuths have reportedly accessed multiple photographs showing Dutta and Roy together prompting them to dig out further details on the arrested man from the officer.

'Will Hurt My Daughter': Kolkata Hospital Rape-Murder Victim's Father Rejects Compensation, Demands Justice
RG Kar Hospital Case: Kolkata witnessed multiple protests by people seeking justice for the RG Kar Hospital victim, with and without political banners. On Tuesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) grilled a “close acquaintance” of the prime accused for the second successive day to get to the bottom of the motive for the crime. A Special Investigation Team constituted by the West Bengal government to probe the alleged financial irregularities at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during the tenure of its former principal Sandip Ghosh filed an FIR and gathered details of the case from a whistleblower.

Chanting ‘Justice for R G Kar’ and ‘Justice for our sister’, hundreds of IT professionals took to the streets of Sector V in Salt Lake, the city’s IT Hub, protesting against the rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital.

RG Kar Hospital Rape and Murder Case: Live Updates





