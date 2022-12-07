Massive Rise of Kejriwal in National Politics, Gujarat Election Result, MCD Election Result Latest Update

Arvind Kejriwal’s numerology prediction: Delhi CM is going to rise in national politics for the next few years, says numerology expert Sidhharrth S Kumaar. Check the full prediction here.

Numerology Predicts Arvind Kejriwal’s Massive Rise In National Politics With 2023 The Pinnacle (Photo Created by Gaurav Ohri for india.com)

Arvind Kejriwal numerology prediction: Indian politician and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is going to see a massive rise in his career in the coming few years. With his name number 4 (40) and his date of birth (16/08/1968), adding to 7 (16) and 3 (39), Kejriwal is going to have an excellent time, especially in 2023. As predicted by numerologist Sidhharrth S Kumaar, he is going to see the same kind of rise in other states as he has seen in Delhi in the last few years.

Kumaar says, “For Kejriwal, the next year will be marked by rising clout in national politics and will garner support from many fractions of politics. The coming two, three years will see his rise and making inroads into many states across India.” However, he also predicts that the road to success is not going to be easy and the loss will impact him personally. Kumaar says Kejriwal is going to see many losses in the party with the possibility of senior and popular leaders leaving his party. “The year 2023 will witness some embarrassing moments from party people, and he would take stringent actions around those. The coming few years will also keep him engaged in managing internal politics and fractions within the party, and this may lead to some old folks quitting the party.”

Sidhharrth gives a quick piece of advice for Kejriwal to ensure a solid government backed by a solid vision and the strength of dynamic leaders in his party. “He should avoid trusting people blindly as this may hit him personally and professionally as well. He needs to be extra cautious towards his health as well as what he speaks as these statements and words may attract public uproar,” he says.

What do you think of Kejriwal’s future in politics ahead? Meanwhile, as early trends trickle in, AAP is set to take the majority in a 250-member MCD ward. At the time of writing this report, AAP was leading on 130 seats while BJP was at 104. It also means the curtains are down on 15 years of BJP governance in Delhi’s municipal corporation.



