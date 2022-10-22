Saturday, October 22, 2022
Massive Traffic Jam Witnessed Across Delhi as Shoppers Throng Markets On Dhanteras 

Delhi Traffic Jam Latest Update: A massive traffic jam was on Saturday witnessed across the national capital as shoppers thronged markets on Dhanteras. As per reports, the traffic moved at a snail’s pace in places like Anand Vihar Karol Bagh, Azadpur and in many other areas on Saturday due to Dhanteras.Also Read – Follow These Do’s And Don’ts To Avoid Burn Injuries On Diwali

The Delhi Traffic police said its Control Room was bogged with calls from commuters from various parts of the city who complained about heavy traffic at several intersections. Also Read – Delhi University Releases Anti-Ragging Guidelines As Undergraduate Classes Begins Nov 2

“Places like Karol Bagh, Anand Vihar, Dwarka, Kondli Chowk, Najafgarh, Azadpur Mandawali, Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place, Janpath, Laxmi Nagar have been witnessing heavy traffic jams,” a senior traffic official posted at the Delhi Traffic Control Room said. Also Read – Discounts, Lucky Draws, Selfie Points: Here’s How Delhi Traders Attract Buyers For Shopping In Diwali

“We have received several calls from these areas complaining about traffic jams. We have accordingly deputed our personnel on the ground to normalise the traffic for smooth vehicular traffic,” he said.

Giving details, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav said police were trying to ease the traffic with deployment of its personnel at road stretches leading to the main markets.

“We have made all the arrangements and deployed out staff who are ensuring that congestions especially on the routes towards the market areas are cleared and normalised. At areas witnessing heavy congestions, we are ensuring that traffic situation is controlled to ensure smooth flow of vehicular movement,” he told PTI.





