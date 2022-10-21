Friday, October 21, 2022
HomeNationalMassive Traffic Jam Witnessed Across Delhi, Gurugram Ahead of Diwali As Locals...
National

Massive Traffic Jam Witnessed Across Delhi, Gurugram Ahead of Diwali As Locals Flock Markets For Shopping

admin
By admin
0
60



Diwali 2022 Latest Update: Ahead of Diwali, massive traffic jam was witnessed across Delhi and Gurugram as people flocked the local markets for shopping. Several videos of such traffic jams are going viral on social media. One such video, shot at the Sarhaul border at Delhi-Gurugram expressway, shows one ambulance stuck in the traffic jam.Also Read – Diwali Ki Safai? Woman Stands On the Ledge of 4th Floor Window, Heart-Stopping Clip Stuns Internet | Watch

To address the traffic jam, Delhi and Gurugram traffic police have created designated parking areas and also have asked people to not park their vehicles at any other location. Also Read – Massive Fire Breaks Out at Banquet Hall in Delhi’s Rohini, 10 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

Watch Video of Traffic Jam:

Also Read – This US City Announces Public School Holiday On Diwali From Next Year

Earlier in the day, the firecracker market in Gurugram’s Gadoli village witnessed a huge footfall. As the sale of firecrackers has been banned in Delhi, several people from the city were seen going to Gurugram for shopping.





Source link

Previous articleDelhi University Extends Deadline For CSAS 2022 Seat Acceptance. Check Details Here
Next articlePunjab Hikes Dearness Allowance by 6%, Restores Old Pension Scheme For Employees 
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677