Mastermind Behind Bihar Hooch Tragedy That Killed Nearly 80 People Nabbed From Delhi’s Dwarka

New Delhi: Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a man wanted in the cases related to the spurious liquor tragedy in Bihar’s Saran which claimed the lives of around 80 people. The accused has been identified as Ram Babu Mahto, a resident of Doila village in Saran district.

According to Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), information was received by the Inter-State Cell of the Crime Branch that Mahto may be hiding somewhere in Delhi

“Ram Babu Mahto is one of the most wanted accused in two cases registered at PS Mashrak, and PS Isuapur of Saran district. As per reports around 80 people died in these tragic incidents related to sale and consumption of spurious liquor,” Delhi Police Crime Branch stated, as per news agency ANI.

“As per the info available so far, he is involved in several cases of illicit liquor. He has been arrested from Dwarka area of Delhi. Appropriate legal action is being taken and info about his arrest has been shared with Bihar Police for further action,” the police added.

Due to the prohibition of liquor in Bihar, the accused sensed an opportunity to make quick and easy money and started manufacturing and selling of spurious liquor, the police said.

Following the arrest, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he has ordered to take strict actions against the accused.

“(Bihar) Government is keeping a close watch. We have been investigating this case right after the incident took place. The majority of people are in favour of the liquor ban. I have ordered to take strict actions against the accused,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

Last week, a special investigation team, constituted by the state police in the incident, apprehended a homoeopathy compounder, who was also accused of being the mastermind of the hooch tragedy, as per Saran Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar’s statement.

“Police seized a vehicle, used for transporting chemicals from Uttar Pradesh and supplying liquors in and around Masrakh in Saran. Empty bottles of chemicals that were used in manufacturing spurious liquor were also recovered on Friday,” the SP said, as per PTI.

The Bihar Police has arrested at least 14 persons in connection with the case.



