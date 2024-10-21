Home

Masterstroke by Modi govt, NHAI plans flyovers and underpass on Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer route, travel time to …

The travellers must note that the congestion on the crucial Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer route can cause delays of up to 198 minutes during peak hours.

New Delhi: In a major move by the Modi government that promises to ease the travel experience of Delhiites, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has unveiled plans to construct two new flyovers and an underpass along the Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer route. According to the reports, the project is expected to cost over Rs 200 crore.

Once complete, the project promises to alleviate traffic congestion and significantly cut down travel time. The reports further add that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the two flyovers and an underpass is expected to be finalised by next month.

After the completion, it will be submitted to the Nitin Gadkari-led Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for approval. The tender of the project is expected to be issued in January 2025. It is expected that the construction of these flyovers and underpasses will take about one and a half years to complete.

Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer route: Here are some of the key details

Approximately 1.25 lakh travelers pass through this area each day.

The new flyovers and underpass are designed to significantly reduce delays

The new flyover will make travel faster and more predictable for thousands of daily commuters.

The project will improve traffic flow on key sections, particularly at Jaipur’s Bhankrota and Kamala Nehru Nagar intersections

The construction of flyovers at the Bhankrota and Kamala Nehru Nagar intersections in Jaipur is approaching completion.











