Masterstroke by Yogi Adityanath, UP govt approves Noida Master Plan-2041, to be readied in…

NCR to get 'New Noida: Masterstroke by Yogi Adityanath, UP govt approves Noida Master Plan-2041

Noida: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has approved a Master Plan which was prepared for a new city in the National Capital Region (NCR) – Master Plan-2041 of Noida Authority. The UP government has been relentlessly working to upgrade the region’s infrastructure, and with the approval of the master plan, the implementation of these projects will soon begin. According to a Times Now report, the board members of the Noida Authority have decided to rename the city as ‘New Noida’.

The ‘New Noida’ will encompass the 84 villages of Dadri and Bulandshahr, as per the Master Plan approved by the Uttar Pradesh government. Under the new plan, the process of developing the Dadri Noida Ghaziabad Investment Region (DNGIR) will begin soon.

It is important to note that the Authority had raised 19 objections in the plan and which were later amended. New Noida will be settled in 209.11 square kilometers i.e. 20 thousand 911.29 hectares and for this, land of 80 villages will be acquired for which the notification will also be released.

The Master Plan 2041 of New Noida was placed on the table during the 210th board of the Authority, according to the ACEO of Noida Authority Satish Pal. In September 2023m the objections were sought, after which it was sent to the government for approval on 12 January 2024.

He said that the approval has now been received by the state government and the work of New Noida will be completed in four phases.

Four Phases of New Noida

2023-2027: The development work on 3165 hectares of the land will be done.

2027-2032: In the second phase, there is a plan to develop 3798 hectares.

2032-2037: In this phase, 5908 hectares of land will be developed.

2037-2041: In the final and fourth phase, 8230 hectares of land will be developed.

For all this, the guidelines will be issued by the government for land acquisition.

The master plan is prepared by the Authority and SPA (School of Planning and Architect), and will be completed in four phases.

Here are some of the key details

New Noida will be spread across 209 square km and a total of six lakh population will be settled in the city

In DNGIR Master Plan 2041, 40 percent of the land will be used for industrial settings

13 percent of the land will be used for residential and 18 percent for green area and recreational activities, according to the masterplan

DNGIR is being seen as the growth engine of West Uttar Pradesh.

The industrial area will be settled in 8420.92 hectares in the new city and mixed industry in 165.22 hectares.

In its first phase, 3 lakh people will get employment.

A land acquisition worth Rs 1000 crore will be done as proposed in the acquisition in the 213th board. This money could not be used in the entire financial year. This money has been reserved for land acquisition in the first phase.

Breakup as per Master Plan: Land Use ( In Hectares)

Residential 2810.54

Commercial 849.97PSP

Institutional 1739.93

Facility/Utility 195.97

Industry 8420

Green Park 1792.26

Green Belt & Buffer 1432.73

Recreational 530.22

Water Body 122.77

Traffic & Transportation 2963.61











