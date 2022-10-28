Friday, October 28, 2022
HomeNationalMatch Abondoned Due To Rain
National

Match Abondoned Due To Rain

admin
By admin
0
46



Afghanistan vs Ireland, T20 World Cup, Super 12 Highlights AS IT HAPPENED!

Due to rain, match between Afghanistan and Ireland has been abandoned without a ball being bowled. Both teams will be rewarded with a point each.Also Read – LIVE Australia vs England, T20 World Cup 2022: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport

The city has been witnessing rain all day long with a brief period of heavy showers. Firstly, the toss was thus indefinitely delayed and couldn’t happen eventually. Also Read – Australia vs England LIVE Streaming, Match 26, T20 World Cup 2022: When and Where to Watch in India

Ireland came into into this Super 12 clash on the back of a memorable win against England, while Afghanistan’s last match against New Zealand was abandoned due to rain. Also Read – Suryakumar Yadav-Virat Kohli’s BROMANCE on Instagram After Win vs Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022 Goes VIRAL



  • 11:07 AM IST


    LIVE Afghanistan vs Ireland, T20 World Cup: Currently, it is race against time for both the teams. BREAKING: Match has been abondoned due to rain.



  • 9:40 AM IST


    LIVE Afghanistan vs Ireland, T20 World Cup: The wait now continues further. The situation looks pretty grim at the moment at the MCG.



  • 9:00 AM IST


    LIVE Afghanistan vs Ireland, T20 World Cup: Official Update: Toss is delayed due to rain.



  • 8:54 AM IST


    LIVE Afghanistan vs Ireland, T20 World Cup: The pitch is still under covers at the moment. Situation does not look good at the moment.





Source link

Previous articleEnding Technical Recession, US Economy Grows In 3rd Quarter, After Two Consecutive Disappointing Quarters
Next articleWhen and Where to Watch in India
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677