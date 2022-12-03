Saturday, December 3, 2022
Match Underway, ARG 0-0 AUS

FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16: Match Underway, ARG 0-0 AUS. Argentina look to get the better of Australia in Lionel Messi’s 1000th career match.

LIVE Argentina vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Round of 16: Eyes on Messi on His 1000th Career Match.

LIVE Argentina vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs Australia, Argentina vs Australia Live Streaming: Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni revealed on Friday that Angel Di Maria remained doubtful to play their World Cup round of 16 clash with Australia.

“Di Maria had discomfort. We will see the panorama of him tomorrow (Saturday). If he’s fine, he’ll play,” Scaloni said in a press conference without giving further details.

Di Maria was substituted off with a suspected injury in the 59th minute of Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Poland in their last Group C game, which saw them straight into the round of 16 to face Australia later on Saturday, reports Xinhua.

“Yesterday (Friday) was all about recovering and thinking about the upcoming game against Australia. We will see how players are doing in today’s training and then decide the starting 11,” he added.

“If you think Australia will be easy you’re wrong. They are a good team that has always been difficult with players knowing what they want,” said the 44-year-old. “We don’t need to be overly confident. We will try to play the best football and see what happens.”




  • 12:44 AM IST


    LIVE ARG vs AUS, Round of 16: Argentina are now knocking on the door and are making Australia work for it in the centre of the midfield. La Albiceleste need to use more of the wings and get the balls inside the box for more chances. ARG 0-0 AUS (12th Min)



  • 12:39 AM IST


    LIVE ARG vs AUS, Round of 16: Argentina are dominating play with their possession but still haven’t been able to create a goal-scoring chance. ARG 0-0 AUS (8th Min)



  • 12:36 AM IST


    LIVE ARG vs AUS, Round of 16: There was a hand-ball appeal from Argentina but the referee wave it away for a play on. Looked very close from our view. ARG 0-0 AUS (6th Min)



  • 12:34 AM IST


    LIVE ARG vs AUS, Round of 16: 3 minutes into the game, Argentina are dominating play with their possession game. Australia chase shadows. ARG 0-0 AUS (3rd Min)



  • 12:31 AM IST


    LIVE ARG vs AUS, Round of 16: KICK-OFF! We are underway at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium !



  • 12:24 AM IST


    LIVE ARG vs AUS, Round of 16: Stay tuned to india.com sports as we bring you the live coverage of the FIFA World World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia. LIVE UPDATES SOON!



  • 11:58 PM IST


    LIVE ARG vs AUS, Round of 16: Angel di Maria didn’t get a start today because of the injury scare he received in the earlier match against Poland. He was substituted in the 59th minute. So Papu Gomez replaces him in the line-up.







Published Date: December 3, 2022 11:28 PM IST



Updated Date: December 4, 2022 12:28 AM IST





