The court has asked for the report to be submitted by January 20.

The report will be submitted on January 20.

Mathura: A Mathura court has ordered a survey of Shahi Idgah Mosque from January 2. The court has asked for the report to be submitted by January 20. The court passed the order on a lawsuit filed by Vishnu Gupta of the Hindu Sena. The court ordered a survey by ‘Amin’ on the claim of the Hindu Sena in Mathura’s Sri Krishna Janmasthan-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute case.

The plaintiff claims that the 17th-century Shahi Idgah Masjid was constructed at the site of “Krishna Janmabhoomi” on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The civil court in Mathura had earlier dismissed the case saying it cannot be admitted under the Places of Worship Act of 1991, which maintains the religious status of any place of worship as it was on August 15, 1947.

The petition also challenged the agreement made in the year 1968 between Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh vs Shahi Masjid Idgah.



