MATTER to Open its Maiden Experience Hub in Ahmedabad Soon

To be inaugurated on 11th October 2024, the MATTER EXPERIENCE HUB, is designed to host unique product, retail and care experiences, redefining the motorbike ownership.

Commencing the deliveries of AERA from the first MATTER Experience Hub.

Aims to open over 100 Experience hubs through dealer partners across 40 cities in a span of 8 months

MATTER Group, a pioneering EV technology and energy storage firm committed to propelling India towards energy independence, proudly announces the opening of its first ever Experience Hub in the bustling city of Ahmedabad on 11th October 2024. MATTER Experience Hub will host a unique product, retail and care experiences crafted with the latest technology and design. This stands as a significant milestone in MATTER’s journey of revolutionizing the electric mobility landscape in India.

MATTER AERA

Strategically located in the heart of Ahmedabad, MATTER Experience Hub is more than just a retail space; it is a vibrant spatial design to provide an immersive experience for customers and biking enthusiasts alike. The Experience Hub’s architecture and layout are meticulously crafted to reflect MATTERs commitment to innovation and sustainability, offering visitors a unique opportunity to engage with the latest advancements in electric vehicle technology. The ethos is about delivering immersive experience helping to make a choice towards the sustainable mobility.

The Experience Hub comes with carefully crafted elements that blend technology and lifestyle. It features, a Master AERA Display presenting India’s first geared electric motorbike in all its glory, a Tech Display for exploring advanced features, Interactive Feature demonstrations and window displays reflecting dynamism. It also houses zones for test rides, deliveries, charging, and a ‘Phygital’ experience, creating a seamless blend of physical and digital interaction.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Mohal Lalbhai, Founder and Group CEO MATTER said, “Our first Experience Hub in Ahmedabad marks the beginning of a significant chapter for MATTER. We are excited to create an experiential hub where customers can truly experience the future of motorbiking. With this launch, MATTER is set to leapfrog a transformative shift and mark a new milestone in the history of e-mobility, as we continue to lead India towards a cleaner and a sustainable future.”

MATTER aims to establish 100 Experience hubs through dealer partners across the country covering 40 cities in a span of 8 months. MATTER is collaborating with partners who share the company’s vision of driving change through innovation and technology.

About MATTER

MATTER is a technology start-up guided by its vision to be the most dynamic company driving India to a sustainable future. Since its inception in January 2019 in Ahmedabad, MATTER has invested extensively in technology development, adopting an “Innovate in India” approach to its development of futuristic electric vehicle platforms and energy storage systems. MATTER launched its first geared electric motorbike AERA for the Indian market which will soon hit the road. The 600+ innovators at MATTER take pride in the in-house developed tech stack and innovations that power their range of mobility and energy storage products, MATTER is committed to creating empowering mobility driving cleaner future. Over the years MATTER has solidified its influence by securing the Clarivate South Asia Innovation Award in the Automotive category, showcasing its commitment to pioneering advancements. Additionally, being recognized as the “Innovation Startup of the Year” at the Outlook Business Spotlight Awards Highlights MATTERs relentless pursuit of breakthrough solutions, positioning it as an emerging player in the automotive sector. MATTERs intellectual property achievements have been remarkable, with a portfolio of 275+ patent filings including 40+ granted patents till date in the field of powertrain cooling, power pack cooling, gearbox, charging infra, manufacturing automations amongst others.

Details about MATTER AERA

MATTER AERA – the India’s first geared electric motorbike is a testament to MATTER’s commitment to engineering excellence, featuring a proprietary 5 KWh liquid-cooled battery and powertrain that deliver unmatched performance and longevity. It hosts very convenient and innovative 5-amp onboard charging system empowering riders with the freedom to charge anywhere, making it a perfect companion for both urban and long-distance rides.

The motorbike also sets a new standard in connectivity, offering a 7-inch touchscreen with internet-enabled features such as navigation, music, and calls, all designed to enhance the riding experience. MATTER is set to begin deliveries of the AERA starting this festive season, bringing a new wave of electric mobility to the Indian market. MATTER AERA has been honoured as the “Star Electric Bike of the Year” at the Entrepreneurs India EV Show Awards, a testament to its cutting-edge design and performance.